Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $65.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a loss of 15.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 16.18% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 259.38%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.61 billion, showing a 14.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $50.64 billion, which would represent changes of -44.3% and +15.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Right now, Uber Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.64 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.