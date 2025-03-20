Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the latest trading day at $74.35, indicating a +1.82% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 10.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 259.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.61 billion, reflecting a 14.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $50.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.3% and +15.02%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Uber Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.73.

Investors should also note that UBER has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

