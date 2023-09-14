Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $48.32, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 10.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 121.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.48 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +108.82% and +17.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Uber Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 116.25 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.