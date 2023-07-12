Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $44.51, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 7.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 98.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.36 billion, up 15.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $37.69 billion, which would represent changes of +101.08% and +18.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.05% higher. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Uber Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 887.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 19.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

