Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 3.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 143.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.46 billion, up 46.5% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.24% lower. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.