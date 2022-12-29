Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $24.91, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 15.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.46 billion, up 46.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.12 per share and revenue of $31.73 billion, which would represent changes of -1869.23% and +81.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

