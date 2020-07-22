Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $32.66, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, down 31.4% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.62 per share and revenue of $12.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.84% and -8.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. UBER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

