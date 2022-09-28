Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $28.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 3.97% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.02 billion, up 65.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.64 per share and revenue of $31.34 billion, which would represent changes of -1684.62% and +79.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

