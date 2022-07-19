Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $22.67, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 15.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 143.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.35 billion, up 87.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.57 per share and revenue of $30.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1273.08% and +73.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.