Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $32.85, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 10.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.03 billion, up 107.84% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $27.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -150% and +59.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% higher within the past month. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

