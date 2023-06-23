Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $43.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 12.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.31 billion, up 15.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $37.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +101.08% and +17.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25% higher. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 856.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.62.

Investors should also note that UBER has a PEG ratio of 19.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UBER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.