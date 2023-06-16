Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $43.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 10.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.92% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.31 billion, up 15.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $37.48 billion, which would represent changes of +101.08% and +17.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher within the past month. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Uber Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 867.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.09, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 19.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UBER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.