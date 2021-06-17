Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $49.70, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 1.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.68 billion, up 64.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $15.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.18% and +30.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UBER is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

