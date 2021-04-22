Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $56.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 3.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.21 billion, down 9.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $16.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.33% and +33.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% lower. UBER is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.