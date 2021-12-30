Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $42.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 17.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion, up 69.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of +72.54% and +42.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.34% lower. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

