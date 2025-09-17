Uber Technologies (UBER) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $92.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The stock of ride-hailing company has risen by 2.63% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 44.17% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.25 billion, indicating a 18.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.91 per share and a revenue of $51.41 billion, signifying shifts of -36.18% and +16.9%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Right now, Uber Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.66. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.17.

Meanwhile, UBER's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

