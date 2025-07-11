Uber Technologies (UBER) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Uber Technologies (UBER) was down 1.05% at $95.39. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a gain of 12.59% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 31.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.45 billion, indicating a 16.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $50.69 billion, indicating changes of -36.4% and +15.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Uber Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.28. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.25.

One should further note that UBER currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.