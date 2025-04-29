Uber Technologies (UBER) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Uber Technologies (UBER) ending at $79.42, denoting a +1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The ride-hailing company's stock has climbed by 7.51% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 259.38%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.6 billion, reflecting a 14.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $50.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.96% and +14.65%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.98.

Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

