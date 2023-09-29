Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $45.99, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 2.31% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 121.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.47 billion, up 13.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $37.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +109.03% and +17.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 110.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.14.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

