Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $44.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 0.18% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 121.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.48 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion, which would represent changes of +108.82% and +17.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.9, so we one might conclude that Uber Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

