Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $27.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 11.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.02 billion, up 65.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.64 per share and revenue of $31.33 billion, which would represent changes of -1684.62% and +79.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.