Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $22.34, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 10.61% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.36 billion, up 87.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.55 per share and revenue of $30.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1265.38% and +73.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

