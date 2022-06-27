Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $22.86, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 2.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.36 billion, up 87.41% from the prior-year quarter.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.58 per share and revenue of $30.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1276.92% and +73.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

