Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $33.21, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 1.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.17 billion, up 112.7% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $28.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -192.31% and +61.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.