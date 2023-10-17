Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $44.38, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 121.31% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.47 billion, reflecting a 13.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $37.43 billion, indicating changes of +109.03% and +17.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Currently, Uber Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Uber Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.19 of its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

