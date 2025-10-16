Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $92.52, moving -2.12% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.63% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 1.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.67, reflecting a 44.17% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.26 billion, reflecting a 18.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $51.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.4% and +16.94%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.33% downward. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.93 of its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

