Uber Technologies (UBER) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $63.47, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Uber Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 48.28% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.76 billion, indicating a 13.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.42% upward. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.29.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

