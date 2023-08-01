News & Insights

Uber Technologies Slips On Reports Of CFO's Step-Down Plan

August 01, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade, on reports that its Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai will be leaving the company by early next year. Chai has been serving the ride-sharing technology company since its inception in 2019. Uber has started a search for Chai's successor.

Currently, shares are at $46.56, up 5.86 percent from the previous close of $49.46 on a volume of 36,522,110.

