Uber Technologies Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.51, changing hands as high as $28.85 per share. Uber Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBER's low point in its 52 week range is $19.895 per share, with $45.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.