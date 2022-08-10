Uber Technologies Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.96, changing hands as high as $32.99 per share. Uber Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBER's low point in its 52 week range is $19.895 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.85.

