Uber Technologies Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable was $595 million, down from prior year's $892 million. Earnings per share were $0.29, down from last year's $0.44.

The latest results included a $756 million net benefit (pre-tax) primarily due to net unrealized gains related to the revaluation of Uber's equity investments.

Revenue grew 49 percent to $8.6 billion from $5.78 billion last year. Revenue grew 59 percent on a constant currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.