Uber Technologies Q3 Loss Narrows As Revenue Spikes 72%

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Tuesday reported loss for the third quarter, narrower than the previous year loss on a surge in revenues.

The quarterly loss was $1.206 billion, compared to loss of $2.424 billion last year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.61, compared to $1.28 per share last year. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for a loss of $0.22 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 72 percent to $8.343 billion from $4.845 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $8.12 billion.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects gross bookings to grow 23-27 percent to a range of $30 - $31 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in a range of $600 - 630 million.

