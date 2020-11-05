Uber Technologies Q3 Loss Narrows

Markets
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $1.09 billion or $0.62 per share, compared with last year's loss of $1.16 billion or $0.68 per share.

On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 18% to $2.13 billion from $3.81 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Mobility revenues declined 53% year-over-year, but delivery revenues grew 125% year-over-year. Gross bookings for the quarter declined 10% to $14.7 billion.

