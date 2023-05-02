Uber Technologies Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies (UBER) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$157 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$5.930 billion, or -$3.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $8.823 billion from $6.854 billion last year.

Uber Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$157 Mln. vs. -$5.930 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.08 vs. -$3.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $8.823 Bln vs. $6.854 Bln last year.

