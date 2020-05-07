Markets
Uber Technologies Q1 Adj. EBITDA Improves; Adj. Net Revenue Up 18%

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported a first quarter loss per share of $1.70 compared to a loss of $2.26, previous year. On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net loss attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. excluding the impairment write-downs, net of the tax benefit would have been $1.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $612 million, up $257 million year-over-year.

First quarter revenue increased to $3.54 billion from $3.10 billion, previous year. Revenue growth was 14% year-over-year, or 16% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted net revenue was $3.26 billion, a year-over-year growth of 18%, or 19% on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Gross bookings were $15.8 billion, up 8% year-over-year, or 10% on a constant currency basis.

