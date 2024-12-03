Uber Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $420,045 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,013,391.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $90.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.2 $8.4 $70.00 $380.5K 2.2K 453 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.16 $77.50 $316.0K 5.0K 1.3K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.75 $13.6 $14.5 $75.00 $121.8K 355 100 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/03/25 $1.35 $1.14 $1.14 $76.00 $121.4K 22 2.3K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.12 $80.00 $118.3K 12.3K 910

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies Trading volume stands at 4,787,706, with UBER's price down by -0.08%, positioned at $73.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $91.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $103. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $86. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.