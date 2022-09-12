Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock rallies 9.4% this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is up 47% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 20% in the last year, well below the market return.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Uber Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Uber Technologies grew its revenue by 99% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 20% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:UBER Earnings and Revenue Growth September 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

Uber Technologies shareholders are down 20% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 14%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 1.5% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Uber Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

