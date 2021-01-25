Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $54.29, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.7% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

UBER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.53, up 17.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, down 11.14% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. UBER is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

