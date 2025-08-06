Markets
UBER

Uber Technologies, Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

August 06, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.355 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $1.015 billion, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $12.651 billion from $10.700 billion last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.355 Bln. vs. $1.015 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $12.651 Bln vs. $10.700 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.