Uber Technologies, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.612 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $221 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $11.188 billion from $9.292 billion last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.612 Bln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.188 Bln vs. $9.292 Bln last year.

