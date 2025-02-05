Uber Technologies, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.883 billion, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $1.429 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $11.959 billion from $9.936 billion last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.883 Bln. vs. $1.429 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.21 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $11.959 Bln vs. $9.936 Bln last year.

