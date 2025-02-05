News & Insights

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $UBER Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

February 05, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

UBER TECHNOLOGIES ($UBER) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $3.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.51 by $2.70. The company also reported revenue of $11,959,000,000, missing estimates of $12,001,649,511 by $-42,649,511.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

UBER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,780 shares for an estimated $4,905,208.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 793 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $217,915 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

