Uber Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UBER

In trading on Thursday, shares of Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.68, changing hands as low as $45.72 per share. Uber Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBER's low point in its 52 week range is $28.39 per share, with $64.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.65.

