Uber Technologies (BER:UT8) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 48.60

The average one-year price target for Uber Technologies (BER:UT8) has been revised to 48.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 46.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.55 to a high of 70.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from the latest reported closing price of 38.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1989 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UT8 is 0.76%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 1,752,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 90,931K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,318K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,123K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,615K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 45,132K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,082K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,191K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,945K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 34.15% over the last quarter.

