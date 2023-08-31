Uber Technologies (BER:UT8) Price Target Increased by 10.96% to 53.92

The average one-year price target for Uber Technologies (BER:UT8) has been revised to 53.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 48.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.34 to a high of 66.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.80% from the latest reported closing price of 40.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 182 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UT8 is 0.79%, an increase of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 1,764,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 90,931K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,318K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 955.83% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,976K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 45,132K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,082K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,391K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,191K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 27.30% over the last quarter.

