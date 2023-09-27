Uber Technologies Appoints Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Wednesday announced the appointment of Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 13, 2023.

Mahendra-Rajah is currently Chief Financial Officer of Analog Devices (ADI). At ADI, he set financial strategy and oversaw the company's global finance organization, with responsibility for financial management, planning, controls, and reporting. Prior to joining ADI, he was Chief Financial Officer of WABCO Holdings Inc.

"Prashanth is an incredibly skilled and dynamic finance executive, with decades of experience across a variety of complex industries," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. "I'm confident he'll be able to help us deliver even more innovation and efficiency as we continue this next phase of profitable growth."

"I'm delighted to join Uber, one of the world's most iconic technology companies, at such a promising moment in its journey," said Mr. Mahendra-Rajah. "I couldn't be more excited for the road ahead."

