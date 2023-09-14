Uber Technologies Announces Fresh Market's Debut On Uber Eats

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced partnership with The Fresh Market, Inc. for on-demand grocery delivery. The company said shoppers can access same-day delivery of fresh foods and specialty items from The Fresh Market on the Uber Eats app. All 161 of The Fresh Market locations will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats.

Uber Technologies noted that to celebrate The Fresh Market's debut on Uber Eats, consumers will enjoy up to 50% off orders over $60 with code UBERFRESH and, Uber One members benefit from $0 delivery fee and 5% off on The Fresh Market orders of $35 or more.

The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S.

