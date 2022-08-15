Uber Teams With Office Depot For Delivery Of Office, School Essentials

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), and Office Depot, a wholly owned arm of The ODP Corporation (ODP), said on Monday that they have joined hands to supply business, office, and school essentials to customers by launching Office Depot on Uber Eats.

From August 15 onwards, over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores across the country will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform to avail essentials from ink & toner, to backpacks, binders, among others.

The move allows the consumers to shop for items and have them delivered right to their door.

