Uber suspends taxi service in Saudi Arabia until further notice - statement

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Uber Taxi suspended its operations in Saudi Arabia until further notice due to measures announced by interior ministry, a company statement said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia has suspended taxi services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"As per the measures announced by the Ministry of Interior, we are suspending Uber Taxi in the Kingdom until further notice", an Uber spokesman told Reuters.

