Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi Arabia

Contributor
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Uber UBER.N said on Tuesday it was temporarily halting its services in several Saudi cities and governorates after a round-the-clock curfew was announced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Uber will "pause" its services in the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Hofuf, and the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, it said in an email to customers. The interior ministry has announced a 24-hour curfew in those areas.

Uber had already suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice.

